Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.03 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,573 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 14.6% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 19.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $117.32 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The stock has a market cap of $99.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.24.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

