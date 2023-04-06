Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 115.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WY. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Recommended Stories

