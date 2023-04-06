Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $521,000 Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,542 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,789 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,358,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 160,314 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 287,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 99,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,859,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,030,000 after acquiring an additional 270,274 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,242,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,915 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $2.47 on Thursday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 88.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FCEL shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

