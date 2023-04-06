Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $737,000 Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 15.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 601 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,976 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in First Solar by 1.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,731 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in First Solar by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,182 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in First Solar by 0.8% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 15,255 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on First Solar from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.08.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar Stock Performance

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSLR stock opened at $201.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.82 and its 200-day moving average is $163.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $219.55.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

