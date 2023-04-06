Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 218.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $183.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $252.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.16.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

