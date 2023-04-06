Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $654,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,437 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,439.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,439.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,102 shares of company stock worth $12,320,188 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Arete Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.31.

Shares of META stock opened at $211.48 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $228.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $548.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.01.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

