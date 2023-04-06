Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 107.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Valmont Industries news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Valmont Industries Stock Performance
Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 5.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Valmont Industries Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 20.64%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.00.
Valmont Industries Profile
Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)
- Steelcase Makes the Case for the Taking Longs
- Bank Stocks Are Safe…Until They’re Not
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.