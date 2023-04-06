Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,808 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ADT were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ADT by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ADT by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,398 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 181,055 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ADT by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,863 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 58,751 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in ADT by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE ADT opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.69.

ADT Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. ADT’s payout ratio is 73.69%.

In other ADT news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of ADT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $2,476,406.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,050,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ADT Profile

(Get Rating)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.