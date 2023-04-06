Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 2,337 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 542.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $207.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $214.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $104,482,906.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,482,906.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,897 shares of company stock worth $60,695,819 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.