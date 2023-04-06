Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 39,711 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,711 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth $393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth $3,379,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 981.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 184,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 167,303 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after acquiring an additional 902,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.90.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.62 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 206.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.