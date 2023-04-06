Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 27,699 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,699 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $160,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $85,234,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.24. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

