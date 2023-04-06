Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 13,151 Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,151 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after buying an additional 249,530 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $433,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %
MAXN stock opened at $27.96 on Thursday. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Profile
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
