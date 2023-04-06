Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 337 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $220.35 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.67.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.75.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

