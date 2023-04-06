Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Leonardo DRS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRS. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth about $779,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth about $1,897,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth about $2,575,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DRS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities started coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Leonardo DRS Trading Up 2.7 %

Leonardo DRS Profile

Shares of DRS opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $13.96.

(Get Rating)

Leonardo DRS, Inc engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.