Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 64,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,020 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 470.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,397,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,736 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 167,179.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.
Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance
Shares of NCLH stock opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.49. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $23.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.
About Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)
- Steelcase Makes the Case for the Taking Longs
- Bank Stocks Are Safe…Until They’re Not
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.