Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 64,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,020 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 470.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,397,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,736 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 167,179.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.49. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $23.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

