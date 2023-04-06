Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,204 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,981,000 after purchasing an additional 369,725 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,516,000 after purchasing an additional 598,982 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,636,000 after purchasing an additional 27,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 852,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,086,000 after purchasing an additional 34,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $69.54 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

