Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Insider Buys A$2,387,598.00 in Stock

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN – Get Rating) insider Gerald Harvey purchased 642,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.72 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of A$2,387,598.00 ($1,624,216.33).

Gerald Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Gerald Harvey purchased 270,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.71 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of A$1,000,890.00 ($680,877.55).

On Monday, March 27th, Gerald Harvey purchased 405,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.70 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of A$1,497,690.00 ($1,018,836.73).

On Friday, March 17th, Gerald Harvey purchased 2,600,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.76 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of A$9,786,400.00 ($6,657,414.97).

On Tuesday, March 21st, Gerald Harvey purchased 267,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.72 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of A$993,507.00 ($675,855.10).

On Monday, March 13th, Gerald Harvey acquired 2,426,235 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.82 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of A$9,256,086.53 ($6,296,657.50).

On Wednesday, March 15th, Gerald Harvey acquired 3,100,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.82 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of A$11,838,900.00 ($8,053,673.47).

On Tuesday, March 7th, Gerald Harvey acquired 1,090,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.85 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of A$4,193,230.00 ($2,852,537.41).

On Thursday, March 9th, Gerald Harvey acquired 620,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.86 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of A$2,393,820.00 ($1,628,448.98).

On Friday, March 3rd, Gerald Harvey acquired 1,865,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.75 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of A$6,990,020.00 ($4,755,115.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Harvey Norman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

