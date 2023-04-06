Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Insider Buys A$2,387,598.00 in Stock

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN – Get Rating) insider Gerald Harvey purchased 642,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.72 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of A$2,387,598.00 ($1,624,216.33).
Gerald Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 24th, Gerald Harvey purchased 270,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.71 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of A$1,000,890.00 ($680,877.55).
- On Monday, March 27th, Gerald Harvey purchased 405,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.70 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of A$1,497,690.00 ($1,018,836.73).
- On Friday, March 17th, Gerald Harvey purchased 2,600,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.76 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of A$9,786,400.00 ($6,657,414.97).
- On Tuesday, March 21st, Gerald Harvey purchased 267,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.72 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of A$993,507.00 ($675,855.10).
- On Monday, March 13th, Gerald Harvey acquired 2,426,235 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.82 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of A$9,256,086.53 ($6,296,657.50).
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Gerald Harvey acquired 3,100,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.82 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of A$11,838,900.00 ($8,053,673.47).
- On Tuesday, March 7th, Gerald Harvey acquired 1,090,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.85 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of A$4,193,230.00 ($2,852,537.41).
- On Thursday, March 9th, Gerald Harvey acquired 620,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.86 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of A$2,393,820.00 ($1,628,448.98).
- On Friday, March 3rd, Gerald Harvey acquired 1,865,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.75 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of A$6,990,020.00 ($4,755,115.65).
Harvey Norman Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.43.
Harvey Norman Cuts Dividend
About Harvey Norman
Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.
Read More
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.