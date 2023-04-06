Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) and Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Financial Review

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) and Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hays and Eagle Point Credit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Hays alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hays $8.77 billion 0.25 $205.26 million N/A N/A Eagle Point Credit $118.43 million 3.93 -$103.64 million ($2.46) -4.59

Hays has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Point Credit.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

19.0% of Eagle Point Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Eagle Point Credit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Hays pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Eagle Point Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.9%. Eagle Point Credit pays out -68.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Point Credit has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Eagle Point Credit is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hays and Eagle Point Credit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hays 0 2 0 0 2.00 Eagle Point Credit 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eagle Point Credit has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.15%. Given Eagle Point Credit’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Point Credit is more favorable than Hays.

Volatility & Risk

Hays has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Point Credit has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hays and Eagle Point Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hays N/A N/A N/A Eagle Point Credit -87.50% N/A N/A

Summary

Eagle Point Credit beats Hays on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hays

(Get Rating)

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment and office support services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia and New Zealand, Germany, United Kingdom and Ireland, and the Rest of the World. The company was founded by Denis R. Waxman in 1968 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Eagle Point Credit

(Get Rating)

Eagle Point Credit Co., Inc. is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.