HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 248.84% from the company’s previous close.

Vista Gold Price Performance

VGZ stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vista Gold by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vista Gold by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 150,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,916,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 657,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

