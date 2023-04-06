Head-To-Head Analysis: Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) versus Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN)

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) and Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.6% of Coupang shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Coupang shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coupang and Airborne Wireless Network’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $20.58 billion 1.35 -$92.04 million ($0.05) -312.80 Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Airborne Wireless Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupang.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Coupang and Airborne Wireless Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 1 2 10 0 2.69 Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coupang currently has a consensus target price of $22.02, indicating a potential upside of 40.76%.

Volatility & Risk

Coupang has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and Airborne Wireless Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang -0.45% -4.24% -1.06% Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Coupang beats Airborne Wireless Network on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. It also performs operations and support services in China, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, and the United States. Coupang, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Airborne Wireless Network

Airborne Wireless Network engages in developing, marketing, and licensing broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It uses commercial aircraft as mini-satellites. The company was founded on January 5, 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, CA.

