Head to Head Analysis: RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) versus Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF – Get Rating) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RoboGroup T.E.K. and Sunrun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RoboGroup T.E.K. 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunrun 0 5 14 0 2.74

Sunrun has a consensus target price of $38.11, suggesting a potential upside of 100.45%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A Sunrun 7.47% 2.37% 0.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RoboGroup T.E.K. and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares RoboGroup T.E.K. and Sunrun’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sunrun $2.32 billion 1.76 $173.38 million $0.77 24.69

Sunrun has higher revenue and earnings than RoboGroup T.E.K..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of Sunrun shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Sunrun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sunrun beats RoboGroup T.E.K. on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RoboGroup T.E.K.

(Get Rating)

RoboGroup T.E.K Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of automated training and distance learning systems. It operates through the following divisions: STEM, Professional, and Robotek. The STEM division comprises science, technology, engineering, and mathematics mainly intended for elementary schools, middle schools, high schools (K12), and home schooling. The Professional division include technological training solutions. The Robotek division focuses its activities in the Israeli market. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded by Edward Harris Fenster, Robert Nat Kreamer, and Lynn Michelle Jurich in January 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

