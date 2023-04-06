Head to Head Survey: Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) vs. BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) and Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

BioNTech has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelixis has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioNTech and Exelixis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNTech $18.24 billion 1.67 $9.94 billion $39.79 3.16 Exelixis $1.61 billion 4.00 $182.28 million $0.57 34.90

Analyst Recommendations

BioNTech has higher revenue and earnings than Exelixis. BioNTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelixis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BioNTech and Exelixis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNTech 0 7 6 0 2.46 Exelixis 0 1 8 0 2.89

BioNTech presently has a consensus target price of $178.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.12%. Exelixis has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.72%. Given BioNTech’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BioNTech is more favorable than Exelixis.

Profitability

This table compares BioNTech and Exelixis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNTech 54.61% 53.36% 43.42% Exelixis 11.31% 7.54% 6.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.3% of BioNTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Exelixis shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of BioNTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Exelixis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioNTech beats Exelixis on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer. It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 that are in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors. In addition, the company develops RiboCytokines, which include BNT151, BNT152, and BNT153 to treat solid tumors; chimeric antigen receptor T cell immunotherapies, such as BNT211 to treat multiple solid tumors, and BNT221 for other cancers; and checkpoint immunomodulators consisting of GEN1046 and GEN1042, which are in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat solid tumors. Further, it develops BNT321, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody in Phase II clinical trial for pancreatic cancer; BNT411, a small molecule immunomodulator product candidate for solid tumors; prophylactic vaccine for COVID-19 and Influenza; and infectious disease immunotherapies and rare disease protein replacement therapies. The company has collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Genmab A/S; Pfizer Inc.; Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Ryvu Therapeutics S.A. BioNTech SE was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mainz, Germany.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc. operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

