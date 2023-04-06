Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $21.48 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

