Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Price Target Raised to $3.50

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.30 to $3.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Heritage Insurance from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

NYSE:HRTG opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $75.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Insider Activity at Heritage Insurance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

In related news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer purchased 202,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $396,821.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,811,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,509,785.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have bought 208,460 shares of company stock valued at $414,942. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Insurance

(Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.