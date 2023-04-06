Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Position Increased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Hess by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hess by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Hess by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Hess by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $142.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.58. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $90.34 and a 52-week high of $160.52.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HES. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hess from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.93.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $3,522,062.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,726,414.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

