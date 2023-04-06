Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Plans Dividend of GBX 22.60

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.28) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $7.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hilton Food Group Trading Up 4.1 %

LON HFG opened at GBX 687 ($8.53) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £614.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,650.00, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 693.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 617.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hilton Food Group has a 52 week low of GBX 495.42 ($6.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,248 ($15.50).

Insider Transactions at Hilton Food Group

In related news, insider Patricia Dimond acquired 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 660 ($8.20) per share, for a total transaction of £49,995 ($62,090.16). Company insiders own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

