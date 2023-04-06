Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,102 at Barclays

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 1,140 ($14.16) to GBX 1,102 ($13.69) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hiscox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,352 ($16.79) to GBX 1,404 ($17.44) in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC cut Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Hiscox Price Performance

OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $13.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. Hiscox has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $13.50.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.