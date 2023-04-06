Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,102 at Barclays

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2023

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLFGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 1,140 ($14.16) to GBX 1,102 ($13.69) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hiscox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,352 ($16.79) to GBX 1,404 ($17.44) in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC cut Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Hiscox Price Performance

OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $13.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. Hiscox has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $13.50.

Hiscox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.