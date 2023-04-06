Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Director Elsa A. Murano Sells 6,000 Shares

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL stock opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 15.1% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,240,000 after purchasing an additional 736,656 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

