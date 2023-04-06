Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.17.

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,240,000 after purchasing an additional 736,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,480,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,595,000 after acquiring an additional 258,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,499,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,570,000 after acquiring an additional 498,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,166,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,383,000 after acquiring an additional 92,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,835,000 after purchasing an additional 826,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $55.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading

