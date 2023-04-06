Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 882,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 52,162 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 149,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Compass Point cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

