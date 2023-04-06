Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Position Reduced by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,015 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 966,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 119,108 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 31,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.76%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

