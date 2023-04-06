I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMAB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on I-Mab from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on I-Mab from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.
I-Mab Price Performance
NASDAQ IMAB opened at $3.54 on Monday. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33.
About I-Mab
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.
