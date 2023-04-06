I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMAB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on I-Mab from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on I-Mab from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $3.54 on Monday. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,345,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in I-Mab by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,270,000 after acquiring an additional 938,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in I-Mab by 13,161.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 771,682 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in I-Mab by 8,039.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 507,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 501,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in I-Mab by 390.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 543,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 432,657 shares during the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

