IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $107.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $117.00. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE:IDA opened at $110.19 on Tuesday. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.61.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $422.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

