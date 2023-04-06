IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $107.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $117.00. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.89% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
IDACORP Price Performance
NYSE:IDA opened at $110.19 on Tuesday. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IDACORP
IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDACORP (IDA)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.