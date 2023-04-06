IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
Shares of IGIFF stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $35.80.
IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.
