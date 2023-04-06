Insider Buying: Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Major Shareholder Purchases $4,850,000.00 in Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $970.00 per share, with a total value of $4,850,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ribbon Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.7% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 292,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 50,114 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the third quarter worth $83,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 13.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,462,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 168,910 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 30.1% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,415,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 327,869 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Westpark Capital raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

