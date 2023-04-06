Insider Buying: Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Purchases 410 Shares of Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) insider Ngaire Woods acquired 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,338 ($66.29) per share, for a total transaction of £21,885.80 ($27,180.58).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,356.26 ($66.52) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 831.97, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,786.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,523.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($54.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,406 ($79.56).

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a GBX 185.35 ($2.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,409.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($72.03) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($85.69) to GBX 7,400 ($91.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,700 ($83.21) to GBX 6,600 ($81.97) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($62.10) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,110.77 ($75.89).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

