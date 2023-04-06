Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $42,521,500.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $42,521,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,108,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,113,768.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $41,027,000.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Joseph Gebbia sold 54,256 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $6,782,000.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 8,890 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,111,250.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $155,075,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84.

Airbnb stock opened at $115.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $174.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.52.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Airbnb by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $988,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

