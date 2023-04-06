Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) SVP Sells 32,379 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Alphabet Stock Performance
Shares of GOOGL opened at $104.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $139.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
Featured Articles
