Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $96.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $117.77. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.50 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.23 and its 200 day moving average is $97.96.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,823,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 472.4% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 23,131 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 95,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307.

