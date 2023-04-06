Insider Selling: Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Director Sells $505,950.00 in Stock

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 2,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $505,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,791.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $206.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.90. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $212.56.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Five Below from $217.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Mkm upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth approximately $161,638,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Five Below by 63.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,795,000 after buying an additional 644,271 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,794,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $76,163,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Further Reading

