Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $472,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 48,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,406.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,553 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total value of $198,287.04.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.12, for a total value of $465,920.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,143 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $656,863.96.

On Friday, February 10th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $427,910.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 598 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total value of $79,611.74.

On Friday, January 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 563 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $67,875.28.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $128.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.51. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $144.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -133.99, a P/E/G ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 62,026.59% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

