Insider Selling: Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Sells 3,897 Shares of Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LH opened at $234.01 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $280.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 26.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LH. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.50.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

