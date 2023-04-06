Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells 20,983 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 20,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $131,563.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,885,620 shares in the company, valued at $49,442,837.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Wednesday, April 5th, Ralph Bartel sold 8,700 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $56,811.00.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $101.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.62. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 3,473.88% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TZOO. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 22.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 69,692 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 56.7% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

(Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.