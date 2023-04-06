International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $62,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU stock opened at $364.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.35.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.03.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

