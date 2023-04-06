Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $240.00 at Evercore ISI

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ISRG. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.59.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $257.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $308.00.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $915,360,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,927,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

