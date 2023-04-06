iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Acquired by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IPAC. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth $73,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 502.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $56.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.53. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.