iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Parker Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Parker Investment Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 10.2% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $409.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $308.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $403.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.45. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $452.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

