iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $409.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.45. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $452.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

