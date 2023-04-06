iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.2% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $409.46 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $452.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $403.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.