iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Lcnb Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $409.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.45. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $452.62. The stock has a market cap of $308.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.